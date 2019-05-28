The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned tertiary institutions in the country against enrolling unqualified graduates in the scheme.





The DG said the NYSC would blacklist any higher institution found to be involved in deceitful mobilisation of unqualified graduates in order to serve as a deterrent to others.





The NYSC is preparing to mobilise its Batch B prospective corps members by June amid reports from the Ministry of Finance that the monthly allowance paid to the members had been increased to N30,000, which is also the new minimum wage.





But the NYSC DG, while addressing Data Entry Officers from tertiary institutions and Deployment and Relocation Officers from NYSC state at a workshop held in Abuja on Monday, cautioned that unqualified graduates should not be enrolled in the forthcoming mobilisation.





The DG said, “Corps-producing institutions are warned not to enroll unqualified graduates into the mobilisation process of the scheme. I advise all of you, participants, not to fall into the temptation of unscrupulous elements that may want to truncate the mobilisation process. The NYSC will blacklist any corps-producing institution that is involved in fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates in order to serve as a deterrent to others. As leaders, do the right thing. Let us maintain good integrity and check your data correctly.”