The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arrested a politician, Murtala Muhammad, with N60m cash based on an intelligence report of suspicious money laundering activities.The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said Muhammad, alleged to be a brother of the Secretary to the State Government of Zamfara, Prof Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested by at 145, Igala Housing Estate, off Bypass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State.The statement read, “Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include one black Toyota Prado with registration number DKA 67 PX – Kaduna, loaded with four bags of ‘Ghana-must-go’ (bags) containing N1,000 notes of N15m each, totalling N60m.“Other items are one single-barrel gun, one revolver, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm live ammunition. He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”