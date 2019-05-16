Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says any signings Manchester United make this summer must fit the culture and history of the club.









As Solskjaer prepares for arguably United’s most important summer since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Norwegian says he is actively scouting the transfer market for players who fit the mould and traditions of the club.









“You have to have a certain kind of attitude about you to make you a Manchester United player,” Solskjaer told United’s official app. “You have got to have the qualities and our fans want to see exciting players.









“Of course we want to get up from our seats. We want to see defenders who defend like they’re doing it for their lives, that’s the most important thing.









“We’ve tried to educate our players and our kids to be proper people. In my view, the best players have always been the best people.









“It’s always been in our culture. You have to have that work ethic and we’re scouting the market, trying to find the right ones.”













Solskjaer won 14 of his 19 matches in interim charge before being appointed permanent boss in March. Despite a huge dip in results, he told fans to stay patient and promised them he will do the job to the best of his ability in an attempt to return the club to former glories.