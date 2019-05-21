



Veteran Nigerian musician, Baba Fryo, has said that one of the soldiers who beat him up on Sunday has been arrested.





The musician revealed on Monday that he was assaulted and humiliated by some soldiers in Ojo, Lagos.





He said he did not know the identities of the soldiers.





The singer, who said he reported the matter at the Ojo Cantonment Barracks in Lagos, is in high spirits as one of his attackers has been arrested.





The singer shared the update alongside a photo of the soldier in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent on Tuesday morning.





His message read, ”This is one of the unknown fake soldiers that deliberately beat up our living legend Babafryo Igweh yesterday without a reason.





People need to be very careful these days as there so are many Babylonians posing as soldiers.





“I am very proud of the Nigerian Army and OC MP Ojo Cantonment Capt. A.S ATUNWA for his effective investigations and action taking in this matter. We give thanks to the most high God.





“The picture below is the picture of the very fake soldier. He has been arrested by the military police Ojo cantonment. His name is Muhammed Ishaq.





Thank you Nigerian Army Ojo cantonment.’’





Baba Fryo ruled the Nigerian music scene in the early 1990s alongside the likes of Daddy Showkey , Mighty Mouse, Marvellous Benji, and Daddy Fresh.