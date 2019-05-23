



Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, has been elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.





Ibrahim Dankwambo, governor of Gombe state, former chairman of the group, announced this at the end of the forum’s meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.





Dankwambo, while reading the meeting’s communiqué urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on security matter.





“The PDP Governors Forum is very concerned about the state of insecurity and how it affects food security as farmers are scared to go to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped and urges the President to declare a state of emergency on security matters,” he said.

Some of the governors present at the meeting were Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Samuel Otorm of Benue; Aminu Tambwal of Sokoto; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa; and Emeka Ihedioha, governor-elect of Imo,





Also at the meeting were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman; and Peter Obi, PDP vice-presidential candidate.





The PDP governors later moved to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting where they joined their counterpart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect a new chairman for NGF among other agenda of the meeting.



