



The senate has passed a bill seeking to make June 12 Democracy Day.





The bill seeking to amend the holiday act was passed at the upper legislative chamber after Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, presented a report to his colleagues on Thursday .





The bill, which has only three clauses, was passed after it was put to a voice vote by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.





Although, the house of representatives passed the bill in December, the legislation was only scheduled for concurrence on Thursday.





The clause which provides for May 29 as democracy day was amended to June 12.





In June, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that the Democracy Day will hold on June 12 of every year.





Buhari made the declaration after the federal government honoured the late Moshood Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.





Abiola was conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) at a grand event at the Aso Rock posthumously.





Buhari also conferred on Babagana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate, Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) – the second highest honour of the country.



