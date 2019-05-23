



The Senate, Wednesday, flayed president Muhammadu Buhari over his continued failure to assent to the Federal Audit Bill meant to strengthen and make ongoing fight against corruption effective.





It would also be recalled that the said bill was first passed by the upper chamber in 2018.





The Federal Audit Service Bill seeks to empower the nation’s office of the Auditor-General to hold accountable and penalize government agencies and officials who refuse to submit their financial statement for audit.





But since it was passed and submitted to Buhari for assent in 2018, the President has, hitherto not assented or rejected the bill.





Some lawmakers said Buhari’s failure to sign the bill jeopardizes measures aimed at improving financial transparency and accountability among government organisations and officials.





Consequently, the Chairman, committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Uroghide has recommended that the bill be re-passed.





Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks said the bill would bring accountability and probity in the finances of government and the fight against corruption.





It was on this premise that the bill was passed again for presidential assent but many lawmakers believe his failure to sign the bill into law will be at variance with his avowed fight against corruption.