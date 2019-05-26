The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.





NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with chances of thunderstorms over Gombe, Nassarawa, Mambilla plateau, Jos and Yola axis in the morning hours.





It also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Kaduna, Lokoja, Lafia and Niger in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperature of 37 to 28 and 27 to 19 degrees Celsius.





The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy and thunderstorms morning with partly cloudy afternoon and evening over Nguru and Potiskum with day and night temperatures of 42 to 35 and 28 to 24 degrees Celsius.





According to NiMet, Southern states will experience thunderstorms activities with day and night temperatures of 33 to 31 and 24 to 22 degrees Celsius.





“The presence of high energy and more influx of moist laden wind are favourable for thunderstorms over parts of central and the Southern states.





“Partly cloudy condition is expected over the Northern region of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.





(NAN)