



Strong indications have emerged that Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, is on the verge of losing an international appointment as Ambassador-at-Large offered him by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).





It was learnt that the former Governor of Kwara State and head of Nigeria’s legislature was not forthcoming in documentation of the new appointment within the time frame given him by the international body.





It was further learnt that there was no contact with the World’s Secretary General of the International Human Rights Commission over the Action Plan of Dr. Saraki, who was supposed to be leading diplomatic missions, a development that raised concerns within Nigeria office of the IHRC.





When contacted, the legal adviser to the Commission in Nigeria and other African countries of IHRC, Barrister Barnabas Aruwa, confirmed that the appointment would be withdrawn any moment.





“Dr. Saraki is losing the appointment as Ambassador-at-Large already. He has not done the documentation and the ultimatum has elapsed.





“The Commission office in Nigeria and other African countries of the IHRC have been put on notice.





“The World headquarters of the IHRC waited without further development since March, 2019 when the IHRC in Nigeria and other African countries wrote him on behalf of the World’s Secretary-General,” the legal adviser maintained.





The Senior Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said that he was not interested in discussing development when contacted.





It is recalled that the Senate President was appointed as Ambassador-at-large sometime in March in which he was expected to lead diplomatic delegations on human rights issues across the world.