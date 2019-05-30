Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was told by the club officials on Tuesday that he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer.





The Belgian joined the Red Devils for a fee of around £75million in 2017 and impressed during his first season at the Theatre of Dreams after leaving Everton.





However, Lukaku lost his main backer when Jose Mourinho was sacked and the Belgian does not fit into the style of play that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play at the club.





While the Norwegian is happy for Lukaku to compete for places, the club have told Lukaku that he can join Inter Milan provided the Serie A giants meet his £75m valuation.





United are confident of recouping the fee they paid for Lukaku and believe that incoming Inter boss Antonio Conte is desperate to sign the striker.