



Contrary to claims by defense counsel of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley in court that he is a first time offender, findings has revealed that the singer was declared wanted by Lewisham Police, United Kingdom in 2014.





Naira Marley was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission in Nigeria for his alleged connection to advance fee fraud and cyber crime.





On Monday 20th of May, 2019, during the arraignment of Naira Marley by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos a member of his defence counsel, Taiwo Oreagba who stood in for his lead defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo had pleaded with Hon. Justice I.N Oweibo, the Judge presiding over the case that the singer be remanded in EFCC custody pending the day of his bail hearing.





Oreagba had made the plea to the judge stating that Niara Marley was a first time offender.





Justice Oweibo eventually ruled that the singer should be remanded in Prison custody.





In a report published by London news website, Newsshopper on the 11th of June 2014, Naira Marley, alongside four men, was declared wanted by Lewisham Police for crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault on a night bus.





In his mugshot, the singer who was 19-years-old at that time was pictured dressed in a black T-shirt and a swollen left eye with a caption that read: “Azeez Fashola, 19, is wanted by police in connection with an incident in Surrey Canal Road, New Cross on March 5.”





Naira Marley has been remanded in prison custody until the 30th of May for the hearing of his bail application.





The arrest of Naira Marley by the EFCC had generated mixed reactions as some personalities like Daddy Showkey amongst others have rebuked the anti-graft agency for going after the singer when corrupt politicians walk freely while others like Ruggedman have rejected those in support of the singer’s stance on “Cybercrime” saying fraud should not be celebrated.













Culled: Saharareporters