Regina Daniels has just introduced her rumored ex-boyfriend Soma Adichie to husband Ned Nwoko.She made the introduction during a lunch hosted by the couple to entertain Nollywood celebrities currently in Asaba in preparation for the actress wedding this weekend.In the pictures, Regina could be seen taking her husband round tables to where the actors were seated.Soma had been rumored to be the boyfriend of the actress as they had been spotted together on many occasions before her engagement to the Delta billionaire.When rumours were still flying on her engagement to the billionaire, Soma had been a subject of trolling on social media with trolls saying he groomed the young girl, only for her to be taken by an ‘old man’.He however shut down the trolls and asked them to mind their businesses as no one actually understood the level of relationship between him and the actress.Regina Daniels traditional wedding was held yesterday in Delta State and her Wedding to Ned Nwoko is slated for this weekend.The actress’ mother Rita Daniels and her friends were there present at the event while a man, claiming to be Regina Daniels father, Jude Ojeogwu was obviously absent.