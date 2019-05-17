



The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday reacted to reports of the death of one Mr. Michael Arowosaiye, said to have committed suicide in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.





The church’s position was contained in a statement sent by Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head Media & Public Relations.





It said while the RCCG leadership sympathises with the family of the deceased, it had become necessary to clarify information in the public.





It read: “The said Mr. Michael Arowosaiye was not a minister in the RCCG. He was a singer and a keyboardist in one of our Youth Parishes in Abuja until 2017 when he left for another ministry in 2017.





“His movement to another ministry notwithstanding, Michael, through his elder brother who is presently one of the coordinators of the RCCG Youth Choir, continued to get invitation to minister in RCCG programmes.





“He had accommodation problem in 2018 and though he was no longer in the RCCG, a family in the Mission gave him the Boy’s Quarters of their house in Sunnyvale Estate in Lokogoma which was where he lived till the unfortunate suicide incident.





“It is therefore untrue to refer to him as a Minister in the RCCG. It is also misleading and absolutely incorrect to create the impression that RCCG does not care for its Members and Ministers.





“The RCCG is in the forefront among organizations with robust welfare package in Nigeria.: