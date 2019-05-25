



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a warm greetings to Ganiyat, wife of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, on her 70th birthday.





This was made known on Saturday by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.





The President said he joins family and friends in the joy of celebrating another auspicious milestone.





The President said that the matriarch of the Fahewinmi family epitomises the resilience, wisdom and loyalty that drives every nation to greatness, particularly carrying on with the work of charity and sacrifice, and standing by reason, justice and truth that characterized her husband’s life.





President Buhari affirmed that her zeal to see a better life for Nigerians, especially the poor and underprivileged remains indelible, underscoring the many risks involved, pains suffered and the frustrations she has endured in seeing that the country turns out greater.





Recalling their meeting at the State House when she picked a posthumous award, GCON, for her late husband, the President commended Mrs Fawehinmi for always sharing her experience, insights and wisdom with upcoming leaders, and inspiring many to live for the greater good of humanity.





President Buhari prayed that almighty Allah will continue to strengthen the wife Chief Gani Fawehinmi and bless her family.