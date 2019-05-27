Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has revealed that the pursuit of plastic surgery would not guarantee true happiness in life.





It was gathered that the thespian and lawyer stated this on his Instagram page.





RMD’s admonition is coming at a time when some celebrities are getting butt and boob enhancements and showing off the results on social media.





He wrote, “Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy.





“Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth.





“I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote post a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet”. A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama.





“True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself, “even though…” Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness.”





The 58-year-old superstar was a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.





(NAN)