A woman sent a Samsung phone from Finland to her brother in Nigeria but when the package arrived, it had been allegedly tampered with.
  
In place of the Samsung phone, the brother saw a pack of shortbread.
It is not clear at what point the package was tampered with but the lady revealed she attached a custom declaration paper to prove that what she sent was indeed a phone.

