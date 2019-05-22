A woman sent a Samsung phone from Finland to her brother in Nigeria but when the package arrived, it had been allegedly tampered with.
In place of the Samsung phone, the brother saw a pack of shortbread.
See photos below:
It is not clear at what point the package was tampered with but the lady revealed she attached a custom declaration paper to prove that what she sent was indeed a phone.
