National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and other dignitaries have arrived Eagles Square, the venue of the inauguration ceremony.





President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday (today).





Other dignitaries already seated at the venue include the outgoing governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and former Governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.





The former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande was also present.





