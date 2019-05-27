The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday lamented that the country had been witnessing what it called escalated despondency, depression and misery since the conclusion of the last presidential election.





The party urged Nigerians to support one another at this trying time, in order to check the rising social degeneration, particularly suicide.





Its position was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.





The PDP described poverty, hunger, and rising insecurity “under the incompetent, corrupt, divisive and manipulative All Progressives Congress administration,” as a national tragedy.





The statement read, “Banditry, insurgency, marauding, bloodletting, and kidnapping with unmentionable ransoms, have almost become daily occurrences. Our citizenry is now battling with the worst kind of siege mentality.





“Misery has set in. This is evident in the shrinking of our nation’s Gross Domestic Product to 2.1% in the first quarter of 2019.”





The opposition party said it was saddening that at the time Nigerians ought to be celebrating, they were rather forlorn, committing suicide and exiting the country in droves.





The PDP alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration had refused to allow any scrutiny of its books, claiming that the records were catalogues of corruption, treasury looting, violations, impunity and acts that had brought the nation to its knees.