For a one-time governor and former labour leader used to big-gathering events, Adams Oshiomhole should have known better.





But he was involved a bit of a gaffe on Wednesday at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari as president for a second tenure.





Oshiomhole stood in between the acting chief justice Ibrahim Muhammad and the chiefs of staff while the crowd waited for Buhari. It took a military officer to walk up to him. A brief chat went on between both men, the contents of which can be anyone’s guess. But the end alone matters: Oshiomhole relocated and the space was taken by chief of defence staff Abayomi Olonishakin.





Oshiomhole took space between police inspector-general Mohammed Adamu and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.



