



Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has backed the call for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The Deputy National Chairman of the APC (North), Lawal Shuaib, had urged Oshiomhole to tender his resignation letter following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the party’s primaries in Zamfara State.





In a letter he had made public few days ago, Lawal said the APC National Chairman has performed below expectation, therefore, should resign.





However, Shittu said if Oshiomhole was allowed to remain, APC would go down when President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term was over.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the call for Oshiomole’s resignation, the former Minister said, “I endorse it.”





He said, “The truth is with Oshiomhole this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his 2nd term.





“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment and democracy is not like that.





“I no that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office would stand by this call. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it.”



