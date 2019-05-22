



Reno Omokri, a former New Media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari over the high rate of suicide being committed by Nigerians.





Recall that a music minister, Michael Arowosaiye sometime last week committed suicide. Michael, who reportedly left RCCG two years ago to Shepherd House Church where he served as a worship leader, was said to have taken his life following financial issues and the inability to pay his house rent.





Reacting, Omokri called on Buhari to set up a National Suicide Prevention Team, ban the sales of sniper and also address the nation.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Omokri wrote, “Dear President @MBuhari, SUICIDE is at epidemic levels.





“I urge you to set up a National Suicide Prevention Team. Ban sales of SNIPER and similar substances.





“But most importantly, address the nation and give hope to the hopeless. God bless you.”