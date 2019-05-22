Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called out a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his recent attack on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In a brutal tweet Tuesday, Omokri described Tinubu as a “coward and slave” for shifting attention to the PDP instead of facing the Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-rufai, who has been taking swipes at him recently.





Tinubu, during a visit to president Muhammadu Buhari in Saudi Arabia, took a swipe at the PDP, saying the party leaders made “saucy and distractive statements’’ because of their “colossal defeat” at the general elections.





Omokri then took to Twitter to call out the former Lagos governor, saying:

“Elrufai insulted Bola Tinubu and Tinubu DID NOT respond to him. The @OfficialPDPNig DID NOT insult or attack Tinubu, yet Tinubu heavily insulted them.





“What does that make Tinubu? RETWEET if it makes him a COWARD LIKE if it makes him BRAVE.





“Truly, slavery is EVIL! Elrufai insulted Bola @AsiwajuTinubu. Instead of facing his SLAVE MASTER, who insulted him, Tinubu rather PROJECTS his anger in an UNPROVOKED attack on @OfficialPDPNig. This is what they call TRANSFERENCE in psychology!”





El-Rufai while speaking at a conference in Lagos recently had said he has the political formula to put an end to godfatherism in Lagos politics as he did in Kaduna State.





Asked if he’d targeted Tinubu with his statement, the governor doubled down, saying he owed the acclaimed godfather of Lagos politics no apology.



