Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Hope Uzodinma, has said the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, will soon realize he is politically finished.





Uzodinma, in a statement issued yesterday by Declan Emulumba, the Director of Media and Special Duties, Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, insisted that Okorocha should not join issues with decent and popular politicians like him, who have been winning election through popular votes.





Uzodinma advised Okorocha to bury his head in shame and suffer the consequences of his ill-advised actions.





“If there is anybody that is actually shameless in Imo State, that person is Okorocha. For a man who was governor in Imo for eight years and had to rely on violence to be declared winner of a senatorial election, shows that he is finished politically.





“In all these, was APC indicted of any electoral offence?” he asked.





“From available records, which are now before the tribunal, I defeated Okorocha and his son-in-law in all the local government areas. Nemesis has caught up with him, that is why he is now in a political pit,” the APC governorship candidate in the last election, said.









He noted that Okorocha had never won a free and fair election, but had always depended on rigging, violence and manipulation of results to be declared winner as was evident in the last election, where he was caught.





Senator Uzodinma said it was clear from comments by the former governor that he deliberately set out to destroy APC for his selfish reasons.