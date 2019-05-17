



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Friday warned traditional rulers council and President-Generals of town unions in the South-East geo-political zone against releasing any part of their community’s land for cattle colonies and settlement.





This warning came following rising cases of killings orchestrated by the dreaded Boko-Haram sect and herdsmen in some parts of the country, especially the banditry in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.





Abia state President of Ohanaeze, Elder Rowland Ajuzieogu, who spoke in a statement issued to newsmen in Aba, Abia state, berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for its alleged failure to curtail the nefarious activities of the terror organisations.





He said, “Ohanaeze’s attention was also drawn to a recent publication on an alleged 100 billion Naira gift to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN. The apex Igbo cultural association is aware of the refutal by the presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity over the said allegation.





“As representatives of Ndigbo and custodians of our culture and common heritage and after due consultations. The position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Abia State is that going by the spate of killings by suspected Fulani herders and government’s present inability through the security agencies to effectively curtail these nefarious activities. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is taking seriously the said allegation in spite of the refutal by the federal government. And advise that, whether the allegations are true or not and at the risk of erring on the side of caution.





“Ndi Eze and the traditional rulers council, President Generals of town union and community leaders are advised to resist every attempt by any group or persons under any guise to part with any piece of their community land for purposes of cattle colonies, settlement, cluster or under any other coinage. Let us make hay while the sun shines. A word they say is enough for the wise.”