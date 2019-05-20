



The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reacted to reports claiming that National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu will run for the office of the president in 2023.





Ohanaeze’s Deputy Spokesperson, Chuks Ibegbu, in an interview with Dailypost, said Tinubu should not run for presidency on the basis of morality.





Just last week, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode had commended the APC National Leader for “aspiring” to be president in 2023.





Fani-Kayode had tweeted: “I am not in Bola Tinubu’s party but I commend him for having the courage to aspire to be President in 2023.

“How many southern politicians from either APC or PDP have had the guts to do that? If nothing else he has challenged the myth that the north owns Nigeria.”





However, Ibegbu alleged that most people in the South East are not comfortable with the former Lagos State Governor; hence he should not run for president.





According to Ibegbu: “Every Nigerian has the right to contest for any position but we are talking about morality now, Tinubu has the right, I Chuks Ibegbu has the right to be president of this country but we are talking about morality, justice, fairness and equity.





“Tinubu has the right to come out to be president but by right, equity and fairness he should not come out, he has no reason to come out morally.





“In the South West, many are not comfortable with him so he should not come out.”