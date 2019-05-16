



Four years after he was found unconscious as a result of a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in Las Vegas, former NBA star and Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom has revealed he has a s3x addiction and has slept with more than 2,000 women.





In his new memoir, 'Darkness to Light' exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE , the NBA champion writes, “I have been obsessed with s.e.x for as long as I can remember.”





“I am a s3x addict,” writes Odom, who was married to Khloé Kardashian for four years before they split in 2013.

The 39-year-old reveals that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”





Odom also disclosed that he cheated on Kardashian throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. I wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”





He continues: “[I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”





His addiction to s3x was trigged him to drugs.

“S.e.x was a trigger for me to do drugs,” he tells PEOPLE. “Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”





In 2015, Odom’s addictions led him to the Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas, where he overdosed and nearly died.

“That was the wake-up call,” says Odom. “Like, this can’t happen again.”





Odom who is now drug-free admitted that he's still an addict but won't go back into the darkness.

“I’m still an addict,” he writes in his book. “I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”





The basketball star was raised in a poor household with a heroin-addict father. At an early age, he lost his mother to colon cancer.





However, when he began making a name for himself as a basketball star, he fell into a deep hole of drug abuse.



At 18, he started a family with his first love, Liza, but soon realized he couldn’t maintain a stable, faithful relationship because of one dark habit he had not yet discovered: his addiction to s3x.



