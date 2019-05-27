The Indigenous People of Biafra said on Sunday former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comment on “Fulanisation” and “Islamisation” of the country had come too late.Obasanjo had in a recent comment decried the high level of insecurity in the country, regretting that both Boko Haram and herdsmen acts of violence were not treated as they should have been.Obasanjo had said, “They have both incubated and developed beyond what Nigeria can handle alone. They are now combined and internationalised with ISIS in control.“It is no longer an issue of lack of education and lack of employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African fulanisation, African Islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change.”But IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described Obasanjo’s comment as belated.The group statement read in part, “We say good morning to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is only now merely echoing what our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been saying repeatedly for years.“What is mind-boggling is that Nigerians, or should we say the parochial media, allowed an impostor to be fraudulently imposed on the weak, docile and battered populace of Nigeria.“This impostor is now wreaking untold human and economic havoc on the human guinea pigs the British assembled together and condescendingly named Nigerians.”It added, “Had the likes of Obasanjo spoken out earlier when our leader repeatedly warned of what was happening, many innocent victims of Fulani herdsmen would still be alive today, many ethnically-cleansed communities in the Middle Belt would have been spared also.”Meanwhile, the leadership of the apex socio-cultural youth organisation in Igbo land, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, on Sunday, expressed worry over what it perceived as deadly silence by South-East governors over alleged killings, dehumanisation and arrest of some Igbo youths as the May 30, 2019 sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra approached.The President-General of the Igbo youth group, Okechuckwu Isiguzoro, expressed the group’s position in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.The statement read in part, “There is a huge gap between the people of the South-East and South-East governors.“There is a huge communication gap between the people of the zone and the South-East governors. And this is getting wider every day and silence is no longer golden, as there’s no way they can handle the situation by enrolling security agents against Biafra agitators on May 30.”