A number of young Nigerian men have taken to Ruggedman's page to threaten him with death after he spoke out against internet fraud and condemned budding rapper Naira Marley for defending it.





Shortly after Naira Marley made a case for internet fraudsters (Yahoo Yahoo boys), he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

But some young Nigerians seem to think Ruggedman is responsible for his arrest and they are now referring to him as a "snitch" and threatening to deal with him if he sets foot in certain places. Some even went as far as wishing death on him and laying curses on his generation.





Ruggedman has apologised for the arrest of Naira Marley in a lengthy Instagram post and he got support from a number of his fellow celebrities as they told him he did nothing wrong and has no reason to apologise.

See some of the threats Rugggedman has received below.



