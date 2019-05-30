Nigeria is now ranked number 1 on the list of highest marijuana consuming country in Africa.The new report on what African country consume marijuana the most has been revealed in Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook.Nigeria is the highest in Africa in marijuana consumption followed by Ethiopia.According to the report by New Frontier Data, an analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry, Nigeria tops the list in the continent with 20.8 million Cannabis users.Top 10 List of Highest Marijuana Consuming Countries in AfricaThe report ranked Nigeria number one in Africa with marijuana consumption by 20.8 million users followed by Ethiopia’s 7.1 million.The report further ranks Egypt and DR Congo third and fourth with 5.9 million and 5 million users respectively.In seventh place is Sudan with 2.7 million weed smokers followed by Madagascar’s 2.1 million users. Ghana has 2 million marijuana users.New Frontier Data notes that“the purpose of the report is to support operators and investors in guiding business strategy by providing a macro view of cannabis use and legalization trends globally.”Sudan, which is ranked seventh has 2.7 million marijuana users followed by Madagascar’s 2.1 million users. Ghana has 2 million marijuana users.Least marijuana consumers in AfricaThe African countries with the least number of marijuana users include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger and Zambia with 1.1 million, 1.2 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million users respectively