The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday signed his first executive order, directing the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to run at least two shifts and work till 11pm.Sanwo-Olu also asked the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to commence patching and rehabilitation of bad roads to address the perennial problem of traffic in the state.He said the order would also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks.While signing the order, the governor said, “I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and the rest of it. I think it’s something we need to tackle immediately.”Sanwo-Olu, who signed the order in the presence of security chiefs and the heads of relevant agencies in the state, said the support and cooperation of military personnel could not be overemphasised in the implementation of the order.“Lagosians are not going to wait for us any longer to maintain orderliness on our roads, hence, I have invited all the security chiefs to witness the signing of the executive order so that they can hear us and support us in this regard.“We want to ensure that we control traffic until everybody gets home safely. LASTMA should, therefore, extend its working hours and ensure traffic control till 11pm,” he said.Sanwo-Olu also charged LASTMA to effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations as prescribed in the enabling law, adding that another pronouncement would soon be made to address the issue of one-way driving on Lagos roads.He directed the Office of Drainage Services in the Ministry of the Environment to commence aggressive cleaning of all secondary and tertiary drainage systems across the state to ensure the free flow of rainwater during the rainy season.According to the governor, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has been directed to address environmental issues in the executive order by not necessarily arresting the people but engaging them in effective communication on the need to ensure compliance with environmental laws.“Environmental offenders are not meant to be arrested, but communicate with them; the one that we need to reprimand, let us reprimand, the ones we need to advise, let us advise. The people that need to be reformed, reform them,” he said.Sanwo-Olu directed the Vehicle Inspection Service to be more communicative and advisory on issues of bad vehicle wipers, spare tyres and non-provision of jacks in vehicles, among others.