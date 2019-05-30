Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a state of emergency on environment as he signs the first executive order on refuse management, traffic management and public works.He also held meetings with service chiefs in the state and Permanent Secretaries.The events took place in the governor’s office, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.He promised to look at ways to solve traffic and transportation issues, assuring all the existing staff buses will be fixed and that in a couple of days the government would procure 30 to 40 brand new staff buses for civil servants.“We are going to use our case here as a case study for Lagosians to know that we are serious about transportation, it is a message we are passing across to Lagosians that we are going to tackle and solve the transportation problems and we are starting with you; this includes taking care of pot holes and bad roads as well.“The issues of governance has started, I want all of you to support our team and I promise that as long as we appreciate what our roles are I will not forget you,” Sanwo-Olu said.The state of emergency, Sanwo-Olu said the administration will start the process of restoring stability and a culture of accountability in which all the ciizens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary changes.Tagged ‘Enforcement of law and order in respect of Traffic and sanitation matters’, there shall be zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks.“All LASTMA officials shall effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations while LASTMA officials will immediately begin work on a shift basis, in which road and traffic management operations will be on till 11 pm on a daily basis.“On its part, Lagos State Public Works Corporation will immediately commence the identification and repairs of all potholes and bad roads within the state.”