New Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has announced the beginning of free health care for children and elderly people in the state.Ihedioha was sworn in for a four-year term at a jam-packed Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Wednesday by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paschal Nnadi.The former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker promised to reform the state’s criminal justice system by domesticating the Criminal Justice Act.He said, “We shall restore Owerri as the cleanest city in Nigeria. We shall digitalise Imo land registry for optimum delivery. We shall review all land allocations in Imo and where necessary revoke illegal land allocation.”He also promised to provide water and deliver quality projects.The governor said, “We shall guarantee financial independence for the judiciary as provided for in the constitution. The four technical colleges shall be upgraded to be a great hub of technical manpower within my first 180 days in office.”He promised to establish the Bureau of Public Procurement to handle award of contracts.