



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis sativa in Ondo state as evidence of its opposition to the legalisation of the plant.





Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, had said that the state could diversify its economy by tapping into the marijuana market.





Akeredolu explained in a tweet that with an estimated value of $145 billion in 2025, the state would be shortchanging itself if it ignores the marijuana business.





In a statement released on Monday, Muhammad Abdallah, NDLEA chairman, also refuted reports that he visited Thailand with Akeredolu to learn more about extracting cannabis for economic gains.





He said the NDLEA never advocated the growth of cannabis sativa for medicinal purpose or economic gain, saying that Nigeria’s opposition to legalising cannabis still stands.





“My attention has been drawn to the misinformation that the Ondo State Governor and I were in the Republic of Thailand to learn how to grow cannabis sativa for medicinal purpose or economic gain,” he said.





“This is far from the truth. At no point did I make any remark in favour of the commercial and medicinal value or monetary gain of cannabis.





“The purpose of the visit to Thailand is to understudy how the country has successfully migrated some of her citizens hitherto engaged in illicit plant cultivation to the cultivation of legitimate economic crops and other lawful businesses.





“The NDLEA under my leadership has been consistent in our opposition to legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis.





“For example, Operation Thunderstorm undertaken by the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA destroyed 3,900.73 hectares of cannabis sativa planted in forest reserves.”





Shehu Sani, senator-representing Kaduna-central, had advised Akeredolu to shift attention to partnering with other states for the production of ginger, beans and yam.