Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has pleaded not guilty to the 11 count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

After the charges were read to him in the presence of Justice Nicholas Oweibo, he pleaded ' not guilty'.

Justice Oweibo however slated the 30th of May for the hearing of bail application.

Until then Naira Marley will be remanded in EFCC custody.

