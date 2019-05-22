Opinionated actress, Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the arraignment of singer, Naira Marley.





Georgina noted that she does not in any way condone fraud but however, appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy.





Onuoha, however, stated that she wishes the EFCC would arrest politicians that have been proven to embezzle the National treasury same way they arrested Naira Marley.





She made this disclosure via her Instagram page





Read her post below;





“I don’t know this young man.

I believe everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

I condemn any form of crime.

I condemn cyber crimes

My family have been victims of frauds and the pain caused is always palpable.





That being said, I hope our young men and women will begin to do the needful by speaking up and standing up to their elected officials and demand better governance and accountability so we can eradicate this pandemic “ scam” ravaging our society and image locally and internationally.





Please guys, the time and talent wasted in cybercrime and other forms of crime can be used well.





Nigerian youths deserve better from their government. What happened in Sudan and Arab spring will come to our shores if our elected officials and politicians don’t begin to address the hunger, poverty and joblessness amongst Nigerian youths.





I don’t know this young and I pray for him that they tamper justice with mercy.

@officialefcc, I will be more than glad if you start arresting our politicians who are looting our National treasury this way.

I hope you show this same show of force to the cabals causing untold hardship on the Nigerian citizenry.

I hope you hold every criminal in Nigeria accountable like this.





If you use this amount of security and force on this young man according to your policy and procedures, I hope every politician and public office holders who steal from our treasury will be treated like this, so that equal justice will be served under the law.





Our society is so corrupt and sadly, the legal system works differently depending on your social-political status”