The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Saturday disclosed that Ibadan as a city with rich history, culture and population remains a pivotal point to the developmental plans and agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government. This among others he said, necessitated the renovation and upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to serve the people of the state, region and country as a whole, especially in the areas of economy and commerce.Sirika said the project is one of the 134 which are hundred percent completed among the 157 started by the Buhari-led administration. In company of the minister at the commissioning include, the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunomah, Director, NIMET, Professor Sank Nashir, acting Permanent Secretary, Mr John Eboigbe, Director, PRS, Alhaji Aminu Dutse, Director Air Transport management, Mr Musa Hassan, Director, safety technical policy, Captain Alkali, Deputy director, press and public affairs, James Odandu,deputy director, budget, Samuel Igagu, among others.“This city of Ibadan indeed is a pillar city in West Africa. It is central, just like Kano. We revere this city and against this background, the ministry of transportation and aviation decided to rehabilitate the Ibadan Terminal building and some other associated works including perimeter fencing. We have achieved this feat as parts of the 157 projects that we undertook during this administration and completed 134 of them a hundred percent and this is one of them.”Senator Akanbi in a remark appealed to the Federal Government to put the airport into use in full capacity by giving it the privilege of airlifting pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem. He said” I am here today to represent our people in Ibadan and deliver a clear message to the minister. They have done well, with the construction, the facelift and others. We are grateful but we are asking for more.”