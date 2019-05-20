A Manchester evening news poll of 6,315 Manchester United supporters have indicated that Wilfred Ndidi is the best option to replace Ander Herrera who is leaving the club at the end of the season contract.United are looking to sign at least one midfielder in the summer transfer window with Herrera set to leave and Marouane Fellaini ending his association with the club in January following his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan in China, while the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air.Ndidi who had a good season with Leicester City had 35 percent of the votes compared to 26 percent who voted for Monaco-owned midfielder Youri Tielemans. 21 percent wanted West Ham’s Declan Rice and 18 percent, the lowest figure, believe Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot should be signed.