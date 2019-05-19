Barrister Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, has been nominated for the 2019 Sydney Peace Award.A statement by Prince Lawal Shoyode, the Country Director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, the Non Governmental Organisation established by Wakil to impact on victims of Boko Haram crisis, said, “Mama Boko is among those nominated for the respected Sydney Peace Award in Australia for her efforts in seeing an end to the Boko Haram crisis in North-East, Nigeria.”Shoyode said Wakil’s efforts to see peace return to troubled the North-East was being recognised outside Nigeria.He said, “Wakil is noted as a bridge to Boko Haram insurgents. She has been appealing to Boko Haram but it has been discovered that many people are frustrating her peace efforts.“Some do not want the crisis to stop as they are benefiting directly from insurgency.’’He recalled that Wakil was given a peace award by Nigeria Boys’ Scout in Benue and Borno states including Leadership and Peace Award in Morocco and African Peace icon award in Ghana.