Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian author and on-air-personality, says her ex-husband, Maje Ayida didn’t waste 13 years of her life.





Answering a question from a fan on Instagram who told her to stop feeling strong, despite her ex-hubby wasting her time, Toke insisted that her estranged hubby missed out on the rest of her life.





This has sparked various reactions from her fans on Instagram.





@LaiAjanaku wrote: Pick up the mic and say W-A-S-T-E then drop it again sis.





@Ify: Isn’t she a feminist?





@Segs:Hey ooo, feminist saying we die here with a guy,feminist don’t practice what they preach again





@Mfon: The advice DONT MESS WITH A WOMAN IS GOLDEN. Look how hard it is for SOME women to forgive their ex lover!! Now imagine you are a stranger and you hurt them?









@Laide: Sis is pained asf 😁😂🤣 Maje is still happily married. How about you aunty? Still roaming around Nigeria









Recall that Toke Makinwa got married to Maje in 2014. Their marriage hit the rock in 2017. Toke had on March 9, 2016, asked the court to dissolve the marriage on the grounds that the husband committed adultery.









Justice Morenike Obadina, while delivering judgment held that Ayida filed an answer to the petition but did not give oral evidence in support of it.