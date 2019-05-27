The presidential inauguration interdenominational church service for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday was marred by a leaky roof at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, after a downpour that lasted over an hour.The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Samson Olasupo, who officiated the service, apologised to the congregants who were affected by the drops of rain.In attendance were the Vice-President and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, Boss Mustapha; and a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, among others.Olasupo said, “Let me apologise to all of you who are too fortunate to be sitting where the water is dropping. It was almost 25 years ago or thereabouts when then President Olusegun Obasanjo mobilised his friends and set up a committee outside the government to help us raise money to build this place.“So, if the roof is leaking now, I think it’s not too early. We have been trying to repair and repair. The last quotation that was submitted for it to be totally replaced was about N100m.“That’s not too much for the church in Nigeria. Well-spirited individuals who are sensitive to the work of the Lord, please, come to the aid of your Father’s mansion.”One of the moderators at the service had earlier pointed the attention of the congregation to the infrastructural decline of the Ecumenical Centre, saying there were several leaks in the roof which had inconvenienced some attendees.As he spoke, he appeared to have received acknowledgement from the Vice-President, who was in attendance, telling the audience, “His Excellency said I should tell you that it is done.”Earlier, Osinbajo said he was grateful to God for being able to witness the occasion by preserving his and Buhari’s lives.He said, “I thank God for giving us a second opportunity to steer the affairs of the country. The future is bright. The Bible says the path of the just has a special place.“The Bible also says the glory of the latter house shall be greater than the glory of the former. This is the reason I am so confident.”Also, Gowon appealed to all in attendance to pray for the country.“Let us have peace in the land and pray that this nation continues to survive to eternity,” he said.