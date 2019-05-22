



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





FRSC, in a statement issued on Wednesday, explained that the temporary closure will affect only the Ibadan-bound carriageway of the expressway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo.





The affected section will be closed from Wednesday, May 22 till Friday, May 24.





The three-day closure is to enable Julius Berger lay asphalt on the road.

“This is to inform the motoring public that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, currently rehabilitating the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, would be temporarily closing only the Ibadan bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo, scheduled to commence from Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 and reopened on Friday, 24 May, 2019.





“The temporary closure is to lay a section of 400m of wearing asphaltic surface on the affected section of the corridor.





“The closure would not affect traffic inbound Lagos around the affected road, but would narrow the carriageway which is expected to build up traffic around the mentioned sections,” the statement read in part.





The FRSC Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, therefore advised motorists to note the development and plan their trips.





Oladele warned those using the corridor within the period to obey all traffic rules and regulations, including refraining from driving against traffic, as violators are liable to be apprehended for dangerous driving which attracts the fine of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) and impoundment of the erring vehicle.