Social media has been buzzing with reactions following the now viral tweet of a Nigerian lady who revealed she discovered her boyfriend of 5 years is her maternal cousin.
While some cultures in Nigeria practice and encourage the marriage of cousins, it isn't something generally accepted by people.
This explains why Twitter user, @fina_fina01 has taken to the platform to express her hurt and disappointment after discovering her boyfriend is her maternal cousin.
Confirming the fears of many people, she revealed that they have already been intimate with each other before discovering they were cousins.I just found out my boyfriend of 5years is my maternal cousin, I’m broken😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Pw4fcIEUxu— faith_osen (@fina_fina01) May 21, 2019
See post below:
Yes na— faith_osen (@fina_fina01) May 21, 2019
Is it possible to be in a relationship without smashing?— faith_osen (@fina_fina01) May 21, 2019
