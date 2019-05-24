Psalm West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West two- week old baby is on course to owning a business line.





Kardashian, his mother, filed for Psalm’s trademark protection under her business empire.





The development seeks to secure the name of the two-week-old baby as a brand label for items including hair accessories, including barrettes, bands, bows, clips, ties, ornaments, pins, scrunchies, chopsticks, twisters and wraps.





Aside from hair accessories, Psalm’s name will also be maximized to represent ventures such as entertainment services, personal appearances, skin care, probiotic supplements, toy figures, doll accessories, computer software, clothing, baby bottles, furniture, strollers, and swaddling blankets.





More items on the list include: puppets, puzzles, toy jewelry, toy cameras, toy food, bath toys, baby gyms, playground balls, electronic action toys, baby bouncers, baby changing tables, baby walkers, pillows, mirrors, cushions, picture frames and playpen.





Psalm West may also multiple business lines specialised in baby carriers, cosmetic bags, toiletry cases, duffle bags, umbrellas, clocks, watches, key chains, calendars, books, photo albums, stationery, stickers, writing utensils and collectable trading cards.





It was gathered that Kim Kardashian and her Grammy award-winning husband welcomed the arrival of Psalm via a surrogate birth on May 10, 2019.