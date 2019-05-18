 Kim, Kanye name their newborn son, Psalm West | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
American Celebrity Couple, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West finally revealed the name of their fourth child, more than a week after they welcomed the baby via surrogate.


“Psalm West,” – Kim Kardashian West tweeted Friday.


She shared an image of what appears to be a series of Mother’s Day texts and a photo of Psalm from her husband.



“Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure,”. “We have everything we need.”





