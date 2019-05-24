A delegation of Military Chiefs led by Major General B.I Ahanotu on Thursday arrived Katsina to assess the escalation of killings by bandits in the state and to map out strategies aimed at putting a stop to activities of banditry and kidnapping in the state, as ordered by President Muhammad Buhari last Wednesday





General Ahanotu told the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Yakubu who stood in for Governor Aminu Bello Masari that they were sent to the State by The Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, to assess the recent attacks by bandits in the state particularly the killings in Batsari and several other Local government areas of the state.





The General further disclosed that they were also in the state to commiserate with the Government and people of the state and to reiterate the commitment of security agencies to the security of lives and property.





Earlier while welcoming the visitors, the deputy governor lamented that Katsina is in a state of mourning because of incessant attacks by bandits, kidnappers, and other security challenges.





He thanked the President for promptly responding to the distress call from the state, saying the citizens of the state are happy that the President wasted no time in sending an assessment team, especially after receiving a briefing from the Governor on Wednesday.





He said ’’when we came to power we did introduce several initiatives aimed at improving security in the state but Katsina is not an island, it shares border with neighbouring states, so the relative peace we often enjoyed is severally jeopardized’’





‘’Certainly, there is a great and urgent need for a quick solution to our predicament and to bring peace in the state. ‘’





‘’Rainy season is here and our people are warming up to go back to the farms, or do we risk insecurity’’





‘’Again the Rugu forest may not be accessible again due to heavy rainfall’’





Alhaji Yakubu assured the military delegation of state Government’s support and assistance to ensure a quick job is done and that the peace in the state is restored





Other members of the delegation include AVM Ohvo, Director of Operations NAF headquarters, Mr. Bassey Eteng, DSS headquarters, DIG Abdullahi from Police headquarters, Brig.Gen. Omoigee of Army headquarters Abuja and Navy Captain Katagun of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Abuja.