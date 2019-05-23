



President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to an urgent meeting following attacks by bandits, which left several people dead in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari Local Government Areas of the state.





This was revealed Wednesday night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle.





According to Shehu, President Buhari and Governor Masari began the meeting at 9:30pm on Wednesday.





He tweeted, “President @MBuhari summons Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari to an urgent meeting on the security situation in the state.





“The Governor went into the meeting with the President at 9:30 pm, and the discussion between them is still ongoing at this hour (11:25pm).”





Details of the meeting are yet to emerge as at the time of filing this report.





However, there is no information yet about the whereabouts of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, who was abducted in President Buhari’s hometown three weeks ago.





Recall the Federal Government has confirmed arrest of key suspects in the abduction of the Daura district head yet his whereabouts is still unknown.





Meanwhile, speaking at a special Ramadan tafsir yesterday, the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk, lamented the inability of security agencies under the Federal Government to rescue the Umar from his abductors.





He also called for prayers for the Magajin Garin Daura’s safe return.