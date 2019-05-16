A group of Kano elders under the auspices of ‘Friends of Democracy’ have warned of serious crisis over the appointment of new emirs by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





The state now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi. All Emirs have equal powers and are on same first class status as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.





A statement on Wednesday jointly signed by Bashir Tofa, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Dr. Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim, Bilya Bala, Hubert Shaiyen and, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, warned that the creation of new emirates could lead to violence and politicization of traditional authority.





The elders asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ganduje to order, “to speedily engage on the reversal process.”

The statement read: “It should be noted that a minor eruption of violence from Kano can easily conflagrate the region and possibly, the country.





“People are angry at various levels and for various reasons, and some may use this as an opportunity to vent their anger.





“The Federal Government and, particularly, the Presidency should treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves.





“We are extremely concerned about the on-going crisis in Kano following the creation of new Emirates by the government.





“By this action, Kano lost its status as one of only two states in Nigeria with one emirate or traditional council. Sokoto, the seat of the Sultan of Sokoto, is the other state with a similar arrangement.





“The law removed 36 of Kano’s 44 local government areas from the Kano Emirate to create the four new emirates – Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.





“Rano Emirate covers 10 local government councils – These are Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudunwada, Kiru and Bebeji.





“Gaya Emirate has nine local government councils consisting of Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Dawakinkudu, Gabasawa and Gezawa.





“Karaye Emirate has eight local government councils – Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, Rimingado, Shanono, Madobi and Garunmalam.





“Bichi Emirate has nine local government areas – Bichi, Bagwai, Tsanyawa, Shanono, Kunchi, Dambatta, Makoda, Dawakintofa and Tofa.





“We believe that such an important matter should have been subjected to very wide consultations and deep consideration before action was taken.





“Precipitate action should be avoided in the governance of delicate issues. In particular, the people should have been consulted on whether they wanted a restructuring of their Emirate.”