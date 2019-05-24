



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has named the University of Ilorin (UniIlorin), as the most subscribed university by candidates in the 2019 admission exercise.





Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), disclosed the information at 2018 National Tertiary Admission’s Performance Merit Award held in Abuja, on Thursday.

A total of 86,401 candidates applied to UniIlorin.





Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, with 74,635 candidates and University of Benin (Uniben) with 70,322, emerged second and third most subscribed universities, respectively.





ABU Zaria was also named as a university with the highest number of international students, with 37 foreign students.





Universities of Maiduguri and Calabar, emerged second and third with eight and seven students, respectively.