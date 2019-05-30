



The Chairman, Inauguration Committee, Tayo Akinmade Ayinde has debunked the rumour making the rounds that he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff by the newly sworn-in Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





In statement he personally signed and released to journalist on Thursday, Ayinde said apart from taking of the oath of office and inspection of the Guard of Honour, the governor has not made any cabinet appointment.





He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating in some quarters of the media, especially digital media, where it’s reported that I have been appointed as the Chief of Staff by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





“My initial reaction was to ignore the news and treat it like other fake news that usually dies a natural death. But upon further reflection, I decided that there is need to set the record straight.

“Let me state emphatically that His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has not made any cabinet appointment. The only official assignment undertaken so far by him was taking of the oath of office and inspection of the Guard of Honour.





“Therefore, the news flying around is a lie and can only be described as beer parlour journalism.





“For the avoidance of doubt, I served as the Director General of the Independent Campaign Group and later as chairman of the inauguration committee, which remains my last assignment to date.





“Finally, I wish to implore media professionals, particularly those in online journalism to kindly verify information before publishing so as not to cause embarrassment for the subject of their news stories.”