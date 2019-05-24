



Theresa May says she will step down as the British Prime Minister on June 7, 2019.





Making her resignation speech, the second female prime minister of the UK said: “It is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the UK for a new PM to lead that effort”.





“I am today announcing that I will resign as Conservative leader on Friday 7 June. I have agreed with the party chairman that the process for electing a new leader will begin in the following week.”





Delivering her speech in front of Number 10 Downing Street, May said: “Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as PM I have striven to make the UK work not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the referendum.

“I negotiated the terms of our exit. I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal. Sadly I have not been able to do so.





“It is a matter of deep regret that I have not been able to deliver Brexit. My successor will have to find a consensus. Consensus will only be possible if those on both sides of the debate ‘compromise’.”





The leader of the Conservative Party said it has been the honour of her life to serve as prime minister, breaking down in tears as she uttered those words.





“Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country, so much to be proud of,” May said.





“I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold.”





Theresa May succeeded David Cameron in July 2016 after the Brexit vote.



